BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IKNA shares. Wedbush lowered Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

