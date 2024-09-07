BBR Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

SYY stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.