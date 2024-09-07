BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.12. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 10,373 shares trading hands.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 673.82% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.