Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $205,895.27 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $329.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $384.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.