Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $152.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.