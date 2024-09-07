Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,260 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 310.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBLD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104,188 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This is a positive change from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.