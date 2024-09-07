Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

