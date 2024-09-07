Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 39,255 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

