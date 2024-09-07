Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 960.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter worth about $626,000.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $8.17 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.