Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 76.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 219,657 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,804,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 47,739 shares of company stock worth $258,263.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE GNT opened at $5.69 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

