Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,104 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,404,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 567,422 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 204,778 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 306,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

