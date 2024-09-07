Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,754 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $356,000. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

