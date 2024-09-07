Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,602 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

