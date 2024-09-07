Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMF. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of DMF opened at $7.35 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.