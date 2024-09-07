Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EMO opened at $40.19 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

