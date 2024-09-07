Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,780.8% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,435,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $533.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

