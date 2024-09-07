Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $252,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,290,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,266,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BGY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

