Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

