Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,498,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $8.97 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.