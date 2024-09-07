Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 331,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 49.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 249,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

