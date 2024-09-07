Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.