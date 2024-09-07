Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,979,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,375,000 after buying an additional 258,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $170.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

