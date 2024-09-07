Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 104.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $12,606,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 304.8% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 142,547 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period.

NYSE RA opened at $13.38 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,463.64%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

