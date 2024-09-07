Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

