Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 389,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 312,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.9 %

PSEP opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $714.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.