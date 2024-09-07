Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,658,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

