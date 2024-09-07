Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

