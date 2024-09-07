Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 89.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Home Depot by 47.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,160,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,963,000 after buying an additional 375,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $360.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.10. The firm has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

