Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Booking by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,731.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,773.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,699.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

