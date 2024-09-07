Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $165.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $152.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $188,129,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

