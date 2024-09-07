Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Braze were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,282,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Down 19.4 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

