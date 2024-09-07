Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Braze by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

