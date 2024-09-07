Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Bread Financial worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $59.66.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.