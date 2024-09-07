Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 290,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125,438 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,744,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.