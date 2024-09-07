BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.39

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.39 and traded as low as C$82.15. BRP shares last traded at C$85.30, with a volume of 476,753 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

