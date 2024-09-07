Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares.
Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05.
Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
