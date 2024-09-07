C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.