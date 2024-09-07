C3.ai’s (AI) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.