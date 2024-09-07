Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $146,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,892,906. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $247.52 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.