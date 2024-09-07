Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Caleres were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Down 1.8 %

CAL opened at $38.83 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

