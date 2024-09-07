Calvin Mcdonald Acquires 4,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $253.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.93. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.