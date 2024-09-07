Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 456,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 456,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,370 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,603 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $994,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Snap by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

