Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $373.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $401.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.