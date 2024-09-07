Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Cass Information Systems worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 302,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $547.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

