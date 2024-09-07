Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 509.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

