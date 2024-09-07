Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 90,250 shares.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Up 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.