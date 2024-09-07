CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino Sells 18,934 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 18,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.39, for a total value of C$1,446,320.93.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$79.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$74.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.72. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.78.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

