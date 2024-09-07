Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $2,827,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Celsius by 189.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 122,011 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 269.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 41.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

