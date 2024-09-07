Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CELH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

CELH opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. Celsius has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

