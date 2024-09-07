Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $51.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CELH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. Celsius has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 189.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 122,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 269.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

